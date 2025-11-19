Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,224 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Pagaya Technologies worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 359,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 961,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 2,256.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 521,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 499,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $536,053.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,009.86. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $461,748.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,002.13. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,081 shares of company stock worth $3,475,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 5.83. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.86 million. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pagaya Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

