Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,506.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,784 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.