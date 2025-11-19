Grindr Inc. $GRND Shares Sold by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,964 shares during the quarter. Grindr makes up approximately 1.3% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Grindr worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Grindr by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Grindr by 28.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Grindr by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grindr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Grindr by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Trading

GRND opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.22. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $13,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,733,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,692,671.45. This trade represents a 14.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,588,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,493,601.05. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,847,156 shares of company stock worth $52,286,766 in the last ninety days. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRND shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

