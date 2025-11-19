Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.