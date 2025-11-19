Simplex Trading LLC Sells 9,024 Shares of Asure Software Inc $ASUR

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Asure Software by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,170 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Asure Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 100,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Asure Software from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Asure Software Trading Down 3.1%

Asure Software stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Asure Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.