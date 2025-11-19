GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Sold by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for about 5.3% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GFL Environmental worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of GFL opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

