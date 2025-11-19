Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $29,617,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

