Forge First Asset Management Inc. Buys 308,435 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 909.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,435 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 3.3% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,133,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 639.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.