Mason & Associates Inc Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $29,617,023. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

