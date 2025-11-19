Savant Capital LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $369.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.13. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

