Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,880 Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $915,250 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.