6,337 Shares in REV Group, Inc. $REVG Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,999,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.15.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

