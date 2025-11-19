Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $29,617,023. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.