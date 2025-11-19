Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,508,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,954,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,847,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

