Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 97,375 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,375 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

