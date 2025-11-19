Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.05% of Pampa Energia worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 158.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 10.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.97). Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

