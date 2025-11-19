Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 21,585 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Relx were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Relx by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 560,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $16,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Relx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Relx by 103.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 225,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

