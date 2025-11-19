Cigna Group $CI Position Trimmed by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4%

CI opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.97. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.