W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 199.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after purchasing an additional 238,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $918.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $963.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,010.28. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

