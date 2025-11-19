Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $228.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.59. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

