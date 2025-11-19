Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF $DWX

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.