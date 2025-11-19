Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. The trade was a 37.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $282.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.