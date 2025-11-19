Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,008 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SEA were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 176,803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SEA by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $199.30.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

