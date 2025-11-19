Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 47.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

