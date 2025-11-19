EMC Capital Management Sells 3,602 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 849,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $786,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GIII. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.