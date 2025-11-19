EMC Capital Management Purchases New Position in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price objective on SkyWest in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.