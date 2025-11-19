EMC Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,318.80. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Southern Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

GSBC stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $635.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.