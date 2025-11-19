EMC Capital Management Buys 1,432 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 321,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Nelson F. Sanchez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,337. The trade was a 39.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

