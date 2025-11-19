Marc Carlson Sells 20,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) Director Marc Carlson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026.50. This represents a 95.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.58. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -14.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

