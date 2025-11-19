EMC Capital Management Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 124,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 168.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

