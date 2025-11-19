EMC Capital Management Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 144.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,466 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $28,989,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,121.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 693,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $16,488,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.