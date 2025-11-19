Iain Mackenzie Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichor Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $499.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.95. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $36.48.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 139.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 109,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.