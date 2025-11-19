Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,736.92. This trade represents a 28.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of GMRE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.
Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 70.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GMRE
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.