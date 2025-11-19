Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,736.92. This trade represents a 28.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GMRE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 70.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

