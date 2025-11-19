David Dickson Buys 4,711,395 Shares of Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Free Report) insider David Dickson acquired 4,711,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$179,033.01.

David Dickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, David Dickson bought 1,813,234 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$59,836.72.

On Friday, November 7th, David Dickson bought 1,482,857 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$50,417.14.

On Monday, November 10th, David Dickson purchased 2,792,493 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,529.75.

On Friday, September 19th, David Dickson sold 75,878 shares of Lake Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03, for a total value of A$2,276.34.

On Friday, September 19th, David Dickson acquired 250,000 shares of Lake Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$7,500.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 37.35.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The company's flagship project is the Kachi lithium brine project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. It also explores for minerals. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

