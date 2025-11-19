Empirical Finance LLC Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF $CAOS

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 322.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC owned 4.49% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CAOS opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.10.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

