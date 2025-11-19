Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 301,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 55.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

