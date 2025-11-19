Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CMI opened at $465.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $484.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $16,463,263. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

