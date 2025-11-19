Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

