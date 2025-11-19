Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.7%

BATS:HYD opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.