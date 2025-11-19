Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

