W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 375,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 162,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

