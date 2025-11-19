Citigroup Inc. Has $78.85 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Consolidated Edison worth $78,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

