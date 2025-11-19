Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 10,826 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,283,000 after buying an additional 261,064 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,939,000 after buying an additional 701,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.