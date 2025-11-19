Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 15.9%

MTUM opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.