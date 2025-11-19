Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 489,677 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $8,494,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after buying an additional 385,927 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

