Brown Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly $XDSQ

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BATS:XDSQ opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

