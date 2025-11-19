Empowered Funds LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,536 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Amcor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.