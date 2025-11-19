FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.77 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Birchbrook Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

