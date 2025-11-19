Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Brown Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $286.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.50. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

