NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI Shares Acquired by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the period. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QAI opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $820.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

